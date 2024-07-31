SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Elutia to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

July 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029
International Investors: 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13747696

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at https://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

Maryland Medical device Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Pipeline
Incyte Trims Early-Stage Pipeline Amid Strategic Shift in R&D
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Earnings
Pfizer, Merck Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Strong Biopharma Q2 Earnings Season
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen