Elixirgen Scientific Launches Advanced hiPSC-Derived Disease Panel for Alzheimer’s Disease

Maryland-based biotechnology leader, Elixirgen Scientific, Inc., launches Alzheimer’s Disease Panel, strengthening their commitment to quality and innovation in disease research and drug discovery.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Elixirgen Scientific, Inc., a biotechnology leader focused on advancing drug discovery and revolutionizing cell therapy through hiPSC technology, announced today the launch of its new Alzheimer’s Disease Panel, derived from Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) donors. This comprehensive panel includes multiple distinct AD and healthy control donor-derived neurons, offering an unparalleled resource for AD research and drug development.

The AD Panel service from Elixirgen Scientific represents a significant innovation in the study of Alzheimer’s Disease in vitro. These high-quality, patient-specific hiPSC-derived neurons and glial cells provide researchers and pharmaceutical companies with reliable, predictive models to identify and evaluate the efficacy of new treatments.

The AD Panel provides a robust resource for comparative studies. Rigorous quality control, supported by our ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensures the reliability and reproducibility of the hiPSC-derived cells, essential for consistent research outcomes. By leveraging our transcription-factor-based iPSC technology, the panel creates disease relevant models that recapitulate disease phenotypes for more accurate disease modeling in vitro.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Alzheimer’s Disease Panel, designed to provide our clients with the most advanced and robust tools for predictive testing of drug candidates. Our innovative panel empowers researchers to stratify patients more effectively, optimize their drug development processes, and enhance the precision of their therapeutic approaches. By leveraging these panels, we believe our clients can significantly reduce both time and costs associated with preclinical drug discovery.” Keiki Sugimoto, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Elixirgen Scientific, Inc.



The launch of this disease panel reflects Elixirgen Scientific’s commitment to quality, innovation, and collaboration in neurodegenerative disease research. By providing high-quality, relevant models, we aim to accelerate the pace of discovery and improve outcomes for patients affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and other debilitating diseases.

About Elixirgen Scientific

Elixirgen Scientific, headquartered in the Science + Technology Park at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, is at the forefront of leveraging stem cell-based technologies to accelerate scientific discovery and the development of cures for a broad spectrum of diseases. The Company’s products and services, including the revolutionary Quick-Tissue™ and Quick-Glia™ series, have positioned Elixirgen as a premier partner in the global scientific community, committed to advancing human health through scientific excellence. For more information, please visit www.ElixirgenSci.com.

