electroCore to Announce Second Quarter June 30, 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

July 31, 2024 | 
ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Wednesday, August 7, 4:30 PM EDT
Dial-In: 877-407-8835 / +1 201-689-8779
Conference ID: 13744119
Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com

