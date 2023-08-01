electroCore to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 9

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT

Domestic: 877-407-8835

International: +1 201-689-8779

Conference ID: 13739200

Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com



