Electra Therapeutics Builds Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Graham Parry as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Kim-Hien Dao as Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Electra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapies against novel targets for a broad range of immunological diseases and cancer, announced today the appointment of Graham Parry, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer and Kim-Hien Dao, DO, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Both executives have deep experience in drug development and each have been instrumental in leading multiple drug candidates through clinical trials and toward regulatory approval.

“We are delighted to have such exceptional leaders as Graham and Kim-Hien join our management team at a time of great momentum for the company, with clinical proof-of-concept established for our lead candidate, ELA026,” said Kathy Dong, PharmD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electra Therapeutics. “Graham’s scientific leadership across our cross-functional teams will be highly valued as we maximize the potential of ELA026 and pursue a broad range of opportunities to address unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer. Kim-Hien has demonstrated outstanding clinical and translational research expertise that will be instrumental in guiding ELA026 through the clinic as a first-in-class antibody therapy for patients with sHLH, a severe inflammatory disease with critical unmet needs and no approved treatment.”

Dr. Parry stated, “I am enthusiastic about Electra’s approach to combining rigorous research and novel biology to deliver new therapies to under-served patient populations. The opportunity to work alongside this outstanding team with such a clear and focused mission is truly a privilege.”

Dr. Graham Parry brings over 20 years of experience to the development of novel therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases. Prior to joining Electra, he served as Executive Vice President of Translational Sciences at Star Therapeutics where he worked across a range of R&D programs to advance the development of novel treatments for multiple diseases. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences at Third Harmonic Bio, focused on treatments for allergic and inflammatory diseases, and as Vice President of Technical Operations at True North Therapeutics where he worked on the discovery and development of ENJAYMO®, a first-in-class inhibitor of the classical complement pathway approved for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease. Earlier in his career, he worked in drug development roles at iPierian in neurodegenerative diseases and Attenuon in cancer therapeutics, and as an assistant professor at The Scripps Research Institute. Dr. Parry earned his BSc at Brunel University and his PhD at the University of London.

Dr. Dao commented, “I am delighted to take on this role during such an exciting time at Electra as the company advances ELA026 as a promising new therapy for patients with sHLH who currently lack effective treatment options. I look forward to the work ahead to build on the encouraging data to date for ELA026 in sHLH as well as in additional indications, and to contribute to the company’s continued progress.”

Dr. Kim-Hien Dao is a clinician scientist with more than 15 years of clinical and translational research experience in academia and biotech. She joined Electra in April 2023 as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development. Prior to joining Electra, she was Executive Medical Director at Astex Pharmaceuticals, where she worked on four drug programs for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Previously, she had an 11-year tenure at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) and had a clinical focus in myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms, bone marrow failure syndromes, bone marrow transplant, and clonal hematopoiesis. She also ran a research laboratory that was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. Dr. Dao received her DO, PhD from Michigan State University and trained in Hematology-Medical Oncology at the University of California at San Diego. She is an actively practicing hematologist-oncologist in a volunteer capacity.

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies against novel targets for a broad range of immunological diseases and cancer. The company’s lead product candidate, ELA026, is a monoclonal antibody that targets SIRP on the cell surface of myeloid cells and T lymphocytes, and precisely depletes pathological immune cells. ELA026 is in clinical development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a rare, life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition for which there is no approved treatment, as well as additional disease indications. For more information, please visit www.electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

