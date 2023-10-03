Ecovyst Inc. to Host 2023 Investor Day

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst”), a leading integrated and innovative provider of specialty catalysts and services today announced that it will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in New York City. Kurt Bitting, Chief Executive Officer of Ecovyst Inc., Mike Feehan, Chief Financial Officer of Ecovyst Inc., and Ecovyst’s senior management team will provide an in-depth overview of the company’s businesses and end use exposures and provide an update on the company’s long-term growth strategies and financial targets. The presentations will conclude with a live question and answer session. In-person attendance will be by invitation only due to limited capacity. A live webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the day of the event through the Investor Relations section of Ecovyst’s website. About Ecovyst Inc. Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that help produce renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com. Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially. Investor Contact:

