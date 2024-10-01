Repare Therapeutics Announces Phase 1 Data Highlighting Camonsertib in Combination with Radiotherapy Treatment Presented at the ASTRO Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today reported data highlighting the clinical benefits of camonsertib, a potential best-in-class oral small molecule ATR inhibitor, combined with palliative radiation for the treatment of metastatic tumors harboring an ataxia-telangiectasia-mutated (ATM) mutation.





These data from a clinical trial conducted in collaboration with investigators at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center were presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting in Washington, DC by Nancy Lee, MD, FASTRO, Radiation Oncologist & Early Drug Development Specialist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and titled, “Genotypically-Selected Pan Cancer Trial of Camonsertib with Palliative Radiation in the Treatment of Metastatic Tumors Harboring an Ataxia-Telangiectasia Mutated (ATM) Mutation.”

“These encouraging early Phase 1 data build further support for the broad clinical potential of camonsertib,” said Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Repare. “This first-in-human study combining camonsertib, an ATR inhibitor, with palliative radiation provides early clinical data showing that the combination has the potential to radiosensitize for higher clinical benefit in patients with tumors harboring pathogenic ATM mutations versus those with variants of unknown significance. We are highly encouraged by this early look at the response rate and safety profile of this combination in the Phase 1 setting.”

Key Study Findings

Seventeen (17) patients with metastatic tumors harboring ATM mutations were enrolled in the trial; of which 12 had pathogenic ATM mutations and 5 had ATM mutations with variants of unknown significance (VUS).

Primary cancer histology included gastrointestinal (n=5), pancreas (n=5), breast (n=2), lung (n=2), bladder (n=2), and thyroid (n=1).

The recommended phase 2 dose for camonsertib was determined to be 160 mg given once-daily prior to radiation (4Gy) on days 1-5.

Interim response information was available for 16 patients at submission:

At 2-months, there were 2 complete responses (CR), 5 partial responses (PR), and 4 stable disease (SD) in the pathogenic ATM mutation group versus 1 PR and 4 SD in the VUS group.

At 6-months, in 9 evaluable patients, 2 CR, 4 PR, and 1 SD were reported in the pathogenic group versus 1 SD and 1 progressive disease (PD) in the VUS group.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes lunresertib (also known as RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a preclinical Polθ ATPase inhibitor program; as well as additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

