GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Used By More Than 15 Million Americans Could Be More Effective With Digital Health Tools

Smart Meter’s Cellular-Connected Weight Scale Enables Better Outcomes

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As technology continues to transform healthcare, cellular remote patient monitoring (RPM)™ solutions are making waves in weight loss management programs. Smart Meter’s iScale and iScale Plus can be a key component of a weight management program because they offer a revolutionary approach to tracking progress and enhancing patient outcomes. By integrating these advanced devices into weight management protocols, healthcare providers and patients alike are experiencing more effective, data-driven solutions to achieve and maintain healthy weight goals.





A recent study1 led by a Stanford Medicine researcher makes one thing clear: No matter which weight loss tactic a patient uses, they are typically more successful if they track their progress with digital health tools. According to the study, the closer people track their weight-loss efforts with things like digital scales and diet-monitoring websites, the more weight they tend to lose.

Enhancing Accountability and Consistency

According to recent surveys, 15 to 20 million Americans are using weight loss injections and are part of a weight loss management program because of that. One of the primary challenges faced by individuals attempting to lose weight is maintaining consistency and accountability. Traditional weight loss programs often rely on periodic in-person visits to assess progress, which can result in gaps between consultations and insufficient real-time feedback. Cellular RPM scales bridge this gap by providing daily or weekly updates to both patients and healthcare providers.

Self-weighing is an important behavior for these patients to develop. A review of self-weighing studies found that in 11 of the 12 reviewed studies, more frequent self-weighing was associated with greater weight loss or weight gain prevention. In addition, physicians want to be able to track weight loss for patients using injections in real time without the patient making an office visit.

With cellular RPM scales, weight data is automatically transmitted from the patient’s home to their healthcare team. This constant flow of information allows for continuous monitoring, ensuring patients stay on track and make adjustments as needed. The ability to see their progress in real time increases patients’ motivation and accountability, making it easier for them to stick to their prescribed programs.

Personalized Feedback for Better Outcomes

Remote patient monitoring enables a more personalized approach to weight loss management. When weight data is transmitted to healthcare providers, they can analyze trends, identify plateaus, and make informed recommendations without waiting for in-person appointments. This data-driven approach helps tailor diet, exercise, and lifestyle interventions based on real-time feedback.

Cellular RPM scales also help healthcare providers address potential health issues more quickly. For example, sudden weight fluctuations could signal a need for a medication review, dietary adjustment, or even mental health support. This level of precision allows for early intervention, improving the overall effectiveness of weight loss programs.

Convenience and Flexibility for Patients

One of the most appealing aspects of RPM scales is the convenience they offer. Patients no longer need to travel for weigh-ins, making weight loss programs more accessible to those with busy schedules, mobility issues, or geographical constraints. Remote monitoring also allows healthcare providers to reach a broader patient base, including those in rural or underserved areas, ensuring that more people have access to professional weight management support.

Supporting Long-Term Success

Long-term weight maintenance is a critical aspect of any weight loss program, and cellular RPM plays a significant role in this area. By offering continuous support and tracking, cellular RPM scales help patients not only achieve their initial weight loss goals but also maintain their progress over time. Regular monitoring after the conclusion of a formal weight loss program ensures that patients remain accountable and can quickly address any concerns that could lead to regaining weight.

“Smart Meter understands that weight loss can be a key to improved outcomes for a large majority of chronic disease patients,“ said Casey Pittock, Smart Meter CEO. “Our cellular iScales make it easy for the patient to weigh themselves and easy for their provider to track progress in real time. In combination with a weight loss program, cellular RPM scales, like the iScale, can help patients achieve health goals and improve their quality of life.”

