Future-Proofing: Inclusive and Protective Patient Strategies

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the uncertainty surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives increases though the life sciences industry continues to move forward with DEI initiatives to include all patients in clinical trials.

In this episode, our guests discuss framing strategies designed to protect DEI initiatives from legal challenges. Additionally, the guests acknowledge the importance of clinical trial sites in gaining patient trust. We also address the increased burden technology is putting on the sites as well as patients, suggesting potential ways to reduce these burdens.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Otis Johnson, PhD, MPA⁠⁠, Principal Consultant and Co-founder, Trial Equity

⁠⁠Pamela Tenaerts, MD, MBA⁠⁠, Chief Science Officer, Medable

⁠⁠Chris Hart,⁠⁠ Partner, Co-Chair, Privacy and Data Security Group, Foley Hoag LLP

⁠⁠Patrick Floody⁠⁠, Executive Director, Global Clinical Trial Services, Regeneron

⁠⁠Ken Getz⁠⁠, Executive Director, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by Patrick Floody are his own and do not represent those of Regeneron.