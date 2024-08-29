SUBSCRIBE
Future-Proofing: Inclusive and Protective Patient Strategies

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

In this episode, the third and final conversation of our mini-series on diversity in clinical trials, Lori and guests discuss framing strategies designed to protect DEI initiatives from legal challenges.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the uncertainty surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives increases though the life sciences industry continues to move forward with DEI initiatives to include all patients in clinical trials.

In this episode, our guests discuss framing strategies designed to protect DEI initiatives from legal challenges. Additionally, the guests acknowledge the importance of clinical trial sites in gaining patient trust. We also address the increased burden technology is putting on the sites as well as patients, suggesting potential ways to reduce these burdens.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Otis Johnson, PhD, MPA⁠⁠, Principal Consultant and Co-founder, Trial Equity

⁠⁠Pamela Tenaerts, MD, MBA⁠⁠, Chief Science Officer, Medable

⁠⁠Chris Hart,⁠⁠ Partner, Co-Chair, Privacy and Data Security Group, Foley Hoag LLP

⁠⁠Patrick Floody⁠⁠, Executive Director, Global Clinical Trial Services, Regeneron

⁠⁠Ken Getz⁠⁠, Executive Director, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by Patrick Floody are his own and do not represent those of Regeneron.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
