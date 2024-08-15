SUBSCRIBE
Eyes Wide Open: Gaining Patient Trust in the Face of Evolving Women’s Health Policies in State Legislations

August 15, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

Lori and guests address clinical trial design, which if done without careful consideration of the patient population can exclude patients from clinical trials instead of being inclusive.

In the second part of the discussion, our guests address clinical trial design which if done without careful consideration of the patient population can exclude patients from clinical trials instead of being inclusive.

Using specific examples, our guests highlight the progress the industry has made to design inclusive clinical trials but stress the continuing need for improvement.

In parallel, our guests discuss the continual judicial actives at the federal and state level surrounding women’s health issues. As states begin to challenge other states for access to women’s data, the future participation of women patients in clinical trials is becoming uncertain.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Otis Johnson, PhD, MPA⁠⁠, Principal Consultant and Co-founder, Trial Equity

⁠⁠Pamela Tenaerts, MD, MBA⁠⁠, Chief Science Officer, Medable

⁠⁠Chris Hart,⁠⁠ Partner, Co-Chair, Privacy and Data Security Group, Foley Hoag LLP

⁠⁠Patrick Floody⁠⁠, Executive Director, Global Clinical Trial Services, Regeneron

⁠⁠Ken Getz⁠⁠, Executive Director, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by Patrick Floody are his own and do not represent those of Regeneron.

