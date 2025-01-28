SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

BioAge Drops Lead Obesity Asset Months After IPO

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
GLP-1 injector pens and pills against colorful background

Nicole Bean for BioSpace

It’s been a rocky few months for BioAge Labs, which shuttered a Phase II trial of its lead candidate azelaprag Tuesday after the molecule caused liver-based side effects.

Obesity-focused BioAge Labs announced Tuesday it is stopping development of its lead molecule, azelaprag, after finding in a Phase II trial that the drug could potentially cause liver damage.

BioAge halted the STRIDES trial in December when the connection between dose-dependent elevated liver enzymes in patients taking azelaprag was first discovered.

Azelaprag is an APJ agonist, and BioAge announced that it is developing other molecules targeting the same pathway, aiming to nominate a new development candidate by end of year. The company also emphasized its NLRP-3 inhibitor pipeline. NLRP-3 is a protein linked to shorter life spans, cognitive aging and possibly appetite, aims to suppress food cravings by blocking the protein. NLRP-3 inhibitors have been an active area of research for the last ten years, with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche both going after the pathway in different indications.

Other companies, including Ventus Therpaeutics, Jupiter Neurosciences, NodThera, and Ventyx Biosciences are also pursuing NLRP-3 inhibitors for a variety of inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic indications.

BioAge, which raised nearly $170 million in Series D funding and $238 million (minus deductions) in an IPO in the last year, noted in a press release Tuesday that its pipeline still contains several structurally distinct but related molecules. The company has nominated BGE-102, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor, as its next developmental foray and expects Phase I data by the end of this year.

After the windfall from the IPO in September, BioAge’s stock has shed 75% of its value in just a few months, now trading at $5 per share, down from an original $18. While still pursuing other molecules, BioAge can also fall back on its partnership with Novartis, worth $20 million upfront, to pursue age-related pathways involved in metabolic diseases, with up to $530 million on the table based on certain milestones.

Correction (Jan. 28): This story has been updated from its original version to state that azelaprag is an APJ agonist, not an NLRP-3 inhibitor. BioSpace regrets the error.

Obesity Phase II Pipeline Weight loss
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business and financial success concept. Modern collage with halftone hand holding a launching rocket, sales chart icons. Income growth. Successful startup. Increasing profits illustration
Startups
Versant Launches Fourth Obesity Startup Helicore to Improve Weight Loss Quality
January 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Minimal Clip Art Collage. Pop Vector Design Composition with bright bold geometric shapes, halftone objects for ad, animation etc
Approvals
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Continue ADC Rally With Enhertu Expansion
January 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Business
Pfizer Gets Breather From Starboard’s Ongoing Assault
January 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Reaching an agreement. Businessmen shake hands and make a deal. vector
Depression
Neurocine Gains ‘High-Risk/High-Reward’ Depression Asset From Takeda
January 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac