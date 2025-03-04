SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu Enhances Stomach Cancer Case With Phase III Win

March 4, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
A white blood cell charging an ADC/

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

The partners are pushing to expand Enhertu’s list of indications beyond its standing uses in breast, lung and gastric cancers.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo continue to rack up wins for their lead antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu, with a Phase III readout on Monday pointing to the drug’s strong potential in gastric cancer, with an eye toward adding yet another indication to the drug’s roster.

Results from the late-stage Destiny-Gastric04 study showed that Enhertu resulted in a “statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in overall survival in patients with HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. The study deployed the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) as a second-line therapy and compared it against ramucirumab and paclitaxel.

Given these signals of “superior efficacy,” an independent data monitoring committee has recommended that the trial be unblinded ahead of schedule, as per the companies’ announcement.

The partners did not provide specific data on Monday, instead promising to do so at an upcoming medical congress. The two companies will also share these findings with regulatory health authorities, with an eye toward “approval in regions where Enhertu is not currently indicated as a second-line option” in gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, Ken Takeshita, global head of Oncology R&D at Daiichi Sankyo, said in a statement.

“Enhertu is the first HER2 directed medicine to demonstrate an improvement in overall survival in a randomized phase 3 trial in the second-line metastatic setting of patients with HER2 positive gastric cancer,” Takeshita added.

Enhertu is an ADC that targets the HER2 protein, commonly found on cancer cells, and carries a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. Since it was first approved in 2019, the therapy has secured several indications for various types of breast, lung and gastric cancer. Most recently, Enhertu in January secured a label expansion, allowing its use in breast cancer patients with low or ultralow expression levels of HER2.

In gastric cancer, Enhertu bagged its first approval in January 2021 under the FDA’s accelerated pathway, backed by Phase II data showing significant survival and response rate improvements in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers. In the press announcement on Monday, Takeshita said the partners will also use Destiny-Gastric04’s findings to “secure full approval in regions where Enhertu is conditionally approved.”

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo also recently won the FDA’s approval for another ADC they are working on together. Datroway, which also carries a topoisomerase I inhibitor but instead targets the TROP2 protein, was cleared in January for the treatment of HR-positive and HER2-negative breast cancers.

Stomach cancer Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Phase III
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP Daiichi Sankyo
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deviation from the plan, path or norms. Choosing an alternative way, changing the plans and flexibility.
Depression
Neumora Shakes Up Phase III MDD Trials After January Miss
March 3, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Glitter Vibrant Spheres Abstract Background Digital Renderingv
Phase III
Takeda-Protagonist Drug for Incurable Cancer Reduces Need for Blood Withdrawals in Phase III Trial
March 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
CRISPR, Cytiva Laying Off Employees
March 3, 2025
 · 
139 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pop art Medicine pill or tablet icon isolated on color background. Capsule pill and drug sign. Pharmacy design. Vector Illustration
Pain
Lexicon to Advance Non-Opioid Painkiller Despite Mid-Stage Trial Failure
March 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky