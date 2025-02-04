Algiax’s Non-Opioid Drug Reduces Neuropathic Pain in Mid-Stage Trial

There’s more good news in the pain space. Days after the FDA approval of Vertex’s Journavx, clinical-stage biotech Algiax Pharmaceuticals announced positive Phase IIa data for its own non-opioid painkiller in patients with chronic neuropathic pain.

Patients with post-surgical neuropathic pain treated with Algiax’s AP-325 saw persistent drops in pain within two weeks of treatment, with between 50% and 70% of patients responding. At the end of the trial, which enrolled 99 patients across Europe, the Dusseldorf, Germany–based company reported that more than 25% of AP-325-treated patients had a 50% reduction in pain, compared to just 11% of those receiving placebo. Participants also showed improvements in sleep quality and reduction in anxiety and depression scores, according to Algiax. No significant safety concerns were reported.

Neuropathic pain is a potentially chronic condition stemming from damage to nervous tissue. With AP-325, Algiax is targeting the GABA A signaling pathway in the hopes of avoiding opioid receptors.

“With a lack of non-opioid treatment options for chronic neuropathic pain, there is a remaining high need for millions of patients worldwide,” Algiax CSO Guido Koopmans said in a statement.