AI Promises: Funding Data Literacy and Reality First

In this episode, Lori and guests discuss practical approaches regarding artificial intelligence and investor and industry confidence in its current state.
As 2024 closes, it is only right to discuss where we are when it comes to AI and where we will be in the future.
As technology continues to evolve and blend into science in 2025 and beyond, a practical approach to what it can and cannot do must be explored.
Additionally, how overpromising while underdelivering has affected investors’ and the industry’s confidence in AI.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Mike King, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA
Moritz von Stosch Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow
Nindhana Paranthaman, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics
Paul Agapow, Head of Data Science, BioNTech
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.