AI Promises: Funding Data Literacy and Reality First

September 12, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

In this episode, Lori and guests discuss practical approaches regarding artificial intelligence and investor and industry confidence in its current state.

As 2024 closes, it is only right to discuss where we are when it comes to AI and where we will be in the future.

As technology continues to evolve and blend into science in 2025 and beyond, a practical approach to what it can and cannot do must be explored.

Additionally, how overpromising while underdelivering has affected investors’ and the industry’s confidence in AI.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow

⁠⁠⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Data Science, BioNTech

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
