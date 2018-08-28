DOE Awards Leidos/Battelle Team Research Support Contract at National Energy Technology Lab

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The United States Department of Energy has awarded the team of Leidos and Battelle a $364.7 million Research Support Services (RSS) contract at the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL). The award was conferred on June 25, and full operational control for work at the lab, located in Albany, OR, Morgantown, WV and Pittsburgh, PA, will be assumed Dec. 31, 2018, when the current contract held by AECOM expires.

The RSS contract comprises personnel, facilities, equipment, materials, supplies, and services in support of the national lab. The National Energy Technology Lab plays a role in protecting the environment and enhancing the nation’s energy independence as it performs basic and applied energy research as well as technology development for coal, natural gas and oil to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy.

Battelle’s role, as a major subcontractor to Leidos, includes membership on the Leidos Research Support Team (LRST) leadership team for the RSS program, providing on-site staff for logistical and research support, business development, financial management and research.

“This is exciting for our organization,” said Mike Janus, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle’s Environment and Infrastructure business line. “It allows us to continue to do important energy research and further support the Department of Energy.”

The single-award, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a three-year base period of performance with 2 two-year option periods and a final three-year option period. The potential 10-year contract has a total dollar value of $364.7 million.

