Dignitana announces a sales and marketing partnership with InfuSystem to provide scalp cooling systems in the United States

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalp cooling innovator Dignitana AB announces today a sales and marketing partnership with InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., a leading health care service provider facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers in the United States.

As the preeminent provider of ambulatory infusion pumps and supplies to oncologists and other outpatient infusion centers, InfuSystem is uniquely suited to offer Dignitana’s DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to its customers, enabling easy and efficient ordering and ongoing support to healthcare providers.

Catarina Löwenadler, Dignitana’s Chief Executive Officer said, “InfuSystem has a stellar reputation for patient-focused product excellence and outstanding service and support, coupled with access to the majority of cancer centers in the US. This partnership is a significant step forward as Dignitana continues to accelerate growth in our most important market, and make scalp cooling available to as many patients as possible.”

Carrie Lachance, President and COO of InfuSystem, said, “We are pleased to partner with Dignitana to provide our customers with access to DigniCap Scalp Cooling System, a premium solution for chemotherapy-induced alopecia. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

The FDA-cleared DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is clinically proven to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy for cancer patients with solid tumors such as breast, ovarian and prostate cancer. DigniCap is available in over 260 infusion centers across the US and over 30 countries worldwide. Scalp cooling is a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines published by National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN), European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), and Cancer Australia.

About Dignitana

Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and US operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB. Learn more at www.dignitana.com or www.dignicap.com.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The first platform is Patient Services (formerly Integrated Therapy Services, or ITS), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The Patient Services segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Device Solutions (formerly Durable Medical Equipment Services, or DME Services), supports the Patient Services platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The Device Solutions segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

