SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Dianthus Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 07, 2024

March 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it granted an equity award on March 2, 2024, to a newly-hired, non-executive employee.

NEW YORK and and WALTHAM, Mass., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH) (“Dianthus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it granted an equity award on March 2, 2024, to a newly-hired, non-executive employee. The inducement grant was approved by the Company’s independent Compensation Committee and was made as a material inducement to acceptance of employment with Dianthus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grant consists of a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $25.75 per share. The option vests as to 25% on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of the Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Equity Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Agreement.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


Primary Logo

Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac