DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 5, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc.. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, May 4th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, May 5th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details: Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET Web access: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/640421392 Dial In: (888) 440-4368 Conference ID: 4814247

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 12, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 4814247.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (KLK1), an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

