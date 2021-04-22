SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities’ Neuroscience Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the Rick Pauls, President and CEO, will deliver a corporate presentation at B. Riley’s Neuroscience Investor Conference on Thursday, April 29th at 11:30am ET

The recorded presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations beginning Thursday, April 29th.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Tim McCarthy
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

