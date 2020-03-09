SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2020

March 9, 2020 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that Rick Pauls, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference The conference will be held from March 15-17, 2020 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California.

Mr. Pauls will also participate in a panel titled “Great Oaks Come from Little Acorns in NASH, CVD and Chronic Kidney Disease.” The panel will take place on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00am Pacific Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on March 16th and 17th. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH salesperson or DiaMedica investor relations at ir@diamedica.com.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

