DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2020

Mr. Pauls will also participate in a panel titled “Great Oaks Come from Little Acorns in NASH, CVD and Chronic Kidney Disease.” The panel will take place on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00am Pacific Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on March 16th and 17th. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH salesperson or DiaMedica investor relations at ir@diamedica.com.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

