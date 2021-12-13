SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Participation in LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

December 13, 2021 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, announced today that the Company is participating in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually from January 5-7, 2022.

The DiaMedica management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the event. Register here to submit a meeting request.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Its lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Based on promising early clinical results, DiaMedica has initiated and commenced enrollment in its pivotal ReMEDy Phase 2/3 trial in the treatment of AIS and is completing enrollment in its REDUX Phase 2 trial for the treatment of certain rare and significant unmet causes of CKD. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Tim McCarthy
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Events
