DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Late Breaking Data from REDUX Phase 2 Trial to be Presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021

The ePoster session details are:

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Posters Session Release Date: Thursday, November 4, 10:00 a.m. PDT (Pacific) ePoster number: PO2526

The ASN Kidney Week 2021 will held virtually November 4-7, 2021. Additional information can be found here.

About DM199

DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1). KLK1 is a serine protease (protein) that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes including blood flow, mitigating inflammation, fibrosis and oxidative stress and promoting neurogenesis via a molecular mechanism that, among other things, increases production of nitric oxide and prostaglandin. KLK1 deficiency may play a role in multiple vascular and fibrotic diseases such as stroke, chronic kidney disease, retinopathy, vascular dementia and resistant hypertension where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. DiaMedica is the first company to have clinically studied a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the KLK1 protein. The KLK1 protein, in forms produced from porcine pancreas and human urine, has been used to treat patients in Japan, China and Korea for decades. DM199 is currently being studied in patients with acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005032/en/