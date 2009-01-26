DiaMedica Inc. to Present at US Investment Forums

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - January 26, 2009) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and clinical development company focused on a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes, today announced that Rick Pauls, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor forums. The forums, with select attendees drawn from leading institutional investors and pharmaceutical industry representatives, will be held from Sunday, January 25th through Thursday, January 30th in Boston and New York City.

We are delighted to be presenting DiaMedica to US investors at this innovative showcase,” said Mr. Pauls. “This is an ideal forum to update investors and potential partners on the positive clinical data we have achieved to date as well as the on-going DM-99 trial and planned clinical trials that will be initiated in the near future.”

The investment meetings have been organized by the Canadian Consulate Generals Office from each respective city, in cooperation with the Ottawa Centre for Research and Innovation (OCRI), in order to promote Canada’s most promising life science companies to the US investment community. Future investment forums are scheduled for Washington DC, San Francisco and San Diego.

Diabetes is a widespread and rapidly growing disease, affecting over 180 million people world wide. Over 90% of people with diabetes are being diagnosed with the type 2 form of the disease. According to the World Health Organization, this number is expected to double during the next 15 years while the American Diabetes Association has estimated the annual economic cost in 2007 to the United States to be $174 billion. Global sales of oral diabetes drugs total $8 billion today and are expected to climb to $12 billion by 2011.

DiaMedica is developing novel treatments for type 2 diabetes based on a newly discovered ‘nerve reflex’ mechanism for which the Company has been issued two U.S. patents. DiaMedica completed a successful phase II trial with its lead product, DM-71, which demonstrated the ability to reduce HbA1c (blood sugar) levels and weight in humans. DiaMedica also completed a successful phase II trial with its second compound, DM-83, designed to measure changes in insulin and glucose. The success of this clinical trial was highly significant as DiaMedica believes it validates the novel ‘nerve reflex’ mechanism that would designate the Company’s drugs as first-in-class. The Company’s third drug in clinical development, DM-99, will complete a phase II trial in Q1 2009. Preclinical results from Vanderbilt University have shown that DM-99 is able to cause tissue to increase its uptake of sugar from the blood by over 40% (p less than 0.001) during the first 60 minutes of treatment. DM-199, a 40x more biologically active version of DM-99, has been created with the expectation that it will be developed into a once-a-week injection. DiaMedica has been recognized as one of the Top Ten™ Life Science companies in Canada for the past two years by the Ottawa Centre for Research and Innovation.

