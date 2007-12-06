DiaMedica Inc.: DM-83 Restores Meal Associated Insulin Sensitivity in Pre-clinical Study

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - December 06, 2007) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for type 2 diabetes is pleased to announce final pre-clinical data for DM-83, its second clinical drug candidate. In the study, meal associated insulin sensitivity (MIS) was restored to normal levels by DM-83 with high statistical significance (p equals 0.001). These positive results support the Company’s progression into a phase II human study with DM-83 for type 2 diabetes. DM-83 is a novel combination of two known drugs with well established safety profiles that are used to treat other unrelated human conditions.