HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., an NRx Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary, Announces First-in-Florida Initiation of One Day (ONE-D) Depression Treatment in Partnership with Ampa Health

ONE-D is the first reported protocol to achieve remission from treatment-resistant depression with a single day of treatment, using an FDA-cleared device.

HOPE is one of the first Ampa deployments nationwide and is now deployed at multiple HOPE locations in Florida, including Naples, Fort Myers, and Sarasota, with six locations planned by year-end 2025.

HOPE Medical Director, Rebecca Cohen, MD, is first Ampa-certified psychiatrist in Florida.

Ampa Health has reported nonrandomized results indicating 87% response and 72% remission from treatment resistant depression at 6 weeks with its FDA-cleared device combined with physician-prescribed D-cycloserine and lisdexamfetamine.

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOPE Therapeutics™, Inc. ("HOPE"), an interventional psychiatry network owned by NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) today announced initiation of patient care with for treatment-resistant depression with the Ampa one day (ONE-D) protocol. HOPE is the first to deploy the Ampa technology in Florida and one of the first deployments nationwide. The Ampa device differs from other Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatments in that the peer-reviewed literature has reported a high rate of success (87% response and 72% remission) in nonrandomized trials when a single day of TMS treatment is combined with physician-prescribed D-cycloserine and lisdexamfetamine (note that neither of the drugs reported in the published results is FDA-approved for the stated indication).1 D-cycloserine was previously reported to substantially enhance the effectiveness of TMS in reducing depression and suicidality by more than two-fold in a placebo-controlled trial using a traditional TMS protocol.2 Additional supportive findings documenting the effect of D-cycloserine in enhancing the effect of TMS were recently published by a team of researchers led by Prof. Joshua Brown at Harvard’s McLean hospital.3 Dr. Brown additionally serves as the President of the Clinical TMS Society.

The Ampa device is initially deployed at multiple HOPE clinic locations in Florida including Sarasota, Naples and Fort Myers, under the direction of Rebecca Cohen, MD, HOPE’s Medical Director, with six locations in Florida planned by year-end 2025. The ONE-D protocol offers a new treatment paradigm to patients with severe depression who previously were required to undergo 90 days of TMS. D-cycloserine is an active component of NRX-101, a Breakthrough Therapy designated investigational drug that is available under an expanded access protocol (www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT05779267) and Federal and State Right to Try regulations.

“I am thrilled to be assuming a leadership role in HOPE Therapeutics at a moment when TMS is suddenly demonstrating dramatic results for patients with potential to heal the brain in depression in weeks, rather than months, based on a one-day treatment protocol. Although the results reported by multiple leaders in the field of short-term TMS combined with neuroplastic drugs are not yet based on randomized, prospective data, they are promising and have the potential to change the paradigm of TMS therapy from a three month course of treatment to a far shorter and rapidly effective modality of care. The randomized prospective data demonstrating a greater than two-fold enhancement of the TMS effect when D-cycloserine is added represents a dramatic enhancement. We at HOPE aim to remain on the cutting edge of life transforming therapy for depression and PTSD and to rapidly expand to change the lives of the 13 million Americans who tragically contemplate suicide each year,” said Dr. Cohen.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a Healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine and other neuroplastic medications, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy. HOPE is the first network in Florida to offer the AMPA One Day (ONE-D) treatment that combines TMS, physician-prescribed D-cycloserine, and lisdexamfetamine to achieve remission from treatment resistant depression.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently re-filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

About Ampa

Ampa is a neurotechnology company using breakthroughs in neuroscience to create practical tools that help people recover their mental health. Its FDA-cleared Ampa One system and emerging Ampa One Day protocol advance the mission of one billion remissions from mental and neurological disorders. Learn more at www.ampahealth.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

