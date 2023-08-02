Dentsply Sirona Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales increased 0.5% to $1,028 million , organic sales increased 2.3%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter net sales of $1,028 million increased 0.5% (organic sales increased 2.3%), compared to $1,023 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $86 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $73 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.51 compared to $0.69 in the second quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures (including organic sales, adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow conversion) to GAAP measures is provided below.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, the highlight of which was organic growth in all four segments. Notably, aligners delivered another quarter of double-digit growth and our business in China returned to growth. We continue to see healthy patient traffic in most key markets and are making meaningful progress on our transformation initiatives. With this momentum and improved confidence, we are raising our full year outlook for net sales, organic sales growth, and adjusted EPS,” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that we are on the right path and are executing well on our strategic objectives, which we expect will position us to deliver sustainable performance over time, and translate to significant value creation for all of our stakeholders.”

Q2 23 Summary Results (GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q2 23 Q2 22 YoY Net Sales $ 1,028 $ 1,023 0.5 % Net Income Attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 86 $ 73 17.8 % Diluted (Loss)/ Earnings Per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.34 19.0 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

[1] Q2 2023 GAAP EPS includes a tax benefit due to the partial valuation allowance release of net operating loss carryforwards.

Q2 23 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [2]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q2 23 Q2 22 YoY Net Sales $ 1,028 $ 1,023 0.5 % Organic Sales Growth % 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 184 $ 235 (22.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.7 % 22.9 % Adjusted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.69 (26.2 %)

[2] Organic sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

Q2 23 Segment Results

Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Net Sales Growth % 0.6 % (0.8 %) 1.9 % 1.1 % 0.5 % Organic Sales Growth % 2.8 % 0.7 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 2.3 %

Q2 23 Geographic Results

United States Europe Rest of World Total Net Sales Growth % 1.1 % (2.7 %) 4.8 % 0.5 % Organic Sales Growth % 1.1 % (2.0 %) 11.0 % 2.3 %

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2023 was $104 million, a decrease compared to $173 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of changes in working capital and increased operating expenses. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company paid $30 million in dividends resulting in a total of $207 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first six months of 2023. The Company had $295 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Based on the results of the first half, the Company is raising the midpoint of its 2023 net sales outlook by $75 million to a new range of $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion, with anticipated organic sales growth of approximately 3%. The Company is also raising its adjusted EPS outlook to a new range of $1.92 to $2.02, which includes a $0.03 foreign currency translation headwind.

Other 2023 outlook assumptions are included in the second quarter 2023 earnings presentation posted on the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information is not available without unreasonable effort and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to holders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Controls and Procedures

The Company identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting which did not result in a material misstatement of the Company’s previously issued financial statements. For more information, please refer to Item 8.01 of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 2, 2023.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Dentsply Sirona’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on August 3, 2023, at 8:30 am ET. A live webcast of the investor conference call and a presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

For those planning to participate on the call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76464819520843688714b97d274d39e4. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,028 $ 1,023 $ 2,006 $ 1,992 Cost of products sold 478 442 937 890 Gross profit 550 581 1,069 1,102 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 416 410 832 786 Research and development expenses 49 45 95 90 Restructuring and other costs 5 7 64 10 Operating income 80 119 78 216 Other income and expenses: Interest expense, net 21 15 40 27 Other expense (income), net 13 13 20 11 Income before income taxes 46 91 18 178 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (39 ) 18 (44 ) 36 Net income 85 73 62 142 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) — (5 ) — Net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 86 $ 73 $ 67 $ 142 Net income per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 211.9 214.9 213.2 215.9 Diluted 213.1 215.3 214.4 216.5

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295 $ 365 Accounts and notes receivables-trade, net 670 632 Inventories, net 657 627 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 298 269 Total Current Assets 1,920 1,893 Property, plant, and equipment, net 772 761 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 191 200 Identifiable intangible assets, net 1,808 1,903 Goodwill 2,703 2,688 Other noncurrent assets 256 198 Total Assets $ 7,650 $ 7,643 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 265 $ 279 Accrued liabilities 728 727 Income taxes payable 17 46 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 261 118 Total Current Liabilities 1,271 1,170 Long-term debt 1,841 1,826 Operating lease liabilities 144 149 Deferred income taxes 261 287 Other noncurrent liabilities 431 399 Total Liabilities 3,948 3,831 Total Equity 3,702 3,812 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,650 $ 7,643

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 62 $ 142 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 64 59 Amortization of intangible assets 106 108 Deferred income taxes (83 ) (13 ) Stock based compensation expense 31 33 Restructuring and other costs 42 (3 ) Other non-cash expense 36 29 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net (38 ) 53 Inventories, net (32 ) (95 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (40 ) (39 ) Other noncurrent assets (1 ) (6 ) Accounts payable (15 ) 49 Accrued liabilities (44 ) (44 ) Income taxes (34 ) 2 Other noncurrent liabilities 29 (9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 83 266 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (72 ) (85 ) Cash received on derivative contracts 4 5 Other investing activities 1 (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67 ) (83 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for treasury stock (150 ) (150 ) Proceeds on short-term borrowings 143 38 Cash dividends paid (57 ) (51 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs — 5 Repayments on long-term borrowings (1 ) (2 ) Proceeds from exercised stock options — 6 Other financing activities, net (5 ) (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (70 ) (162 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16 ) 2 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (70 ) 23 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 365 339 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 295 $ 362

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These Non-GAAP measures are used by the Company to measure its performance and may differ from those used by other companies.

Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are helpful as they provide a measure of the results of operations, and are frequently used by investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the Company.

Organic Sales

The Company defines “organic sales” as the reported net sales adjusted for: (1) net sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition; (2) net sales attributable to disposed businesses or discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods; and (3) the impact of foreign currency changes, which is calculated by translating current period net sales using the comparable prior period’s foreign currency exchange rates.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income is computed by excluding the following items from operating income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP:

(1) Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to the disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the post-acquisition roll-off of fair value adjustments recorded related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

(2) Restructuring related charges and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives, including but not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, and lease and contract termination costs, as well as related professional service costs associated with these restructuring initiatives and global transformation activity. The Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency; consequently, restructuring charges may recur but are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. Other costs include charges related to goodwill and intangible asset impairments, legal settlements, executive separation costs, and changes in accounting principle recorded within the period. This category also includes costs related to the recent investigations, related ongoing legal matters and associated remediation activities which primarily include legal, accounting and other professional service fees, as well as turnover and other employee-related costs.

(3) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets, which are recorded at fair value. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions, and as such may not be indicative of the future performance of the Company.

(4) Fair value and credit risk adjustments. These adjustments include the non-cash mark-to-market changes in fair value associated with pension assets and obligations, and equity-method investments. Although these adjustments are recurring in nature, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in the underlying assumptions and market conditions. The non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, however it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, interest rates, plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. As such, these items may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the items identified above. Additionally, income tax expense is adjusted for the related income tax impacts of the items named above, as well as other adjustments such as: discrete adjustments to valuation allowances and other uncertain tax positions, final settlement of income tax audits, discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the windfall or shortfall relating to exercise of employee share-based compensation, any difference between the interim and annual effective tax rate, and adjustments relating to prior periods.

These adjustments are irregular in timing, and the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA and Margin

In addition to the adjustments described above in arriving at adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA is computed by further excluding any remaining interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted earnings (loss) (EPS) per diluted share is computed by dividing adjusted earnings (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona shareholders by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures during the same period, and adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income (loss). Management believes this Non-GAAP measure is important for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance as it measures our ability to efficiently generate cash from our business operations relative to earnings. It should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss) as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Q2 2023 Change Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions, except percentages) U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 362 $ 403 $ 263 $ 1,028 1.1 % (2.7 %) 4.8 % 0.5 % $ 358 $ 414 $ 251 $ 1,023 Foreign exchange impact — % (0.7 %) (6.2 %) (1.8 %) Organic sales 1.1 % (2.0 %) 11.0 % 2.3 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Q2 2023 Change Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions, except percentages) Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Net sales $ 309 $ 377 $ 270 $ 72 $ 1,028 0.6 % (0.8 %) 1.9 % 1.1 % 0.5 % $ 307 $ 380 $ 264 $ 72 $ 1,023 Foreign exchange impact (2.2 %) (1.5 %) (1.8 %) (2.0 %) (1.8 %) Organic sales 2.8 % 0.7 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 2.3 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs (a) Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 NET SALES $ 1,028 — — — $ — $ 1,028 GROSS PROFIT 550 30 3 1 34 584 % OF NET SALES 53.5 % 56.8 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 416 (23 ) (11 ) (6 ) (40 ) 376 % OF NET SALES 40.5 % 36.7 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 49 — (1 ) — (1 ) 48 % OF NET SALES 4.7 % 4.6 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 5 — (5 ) — (5 ) — OPERATING INCOME 80 53 20 7 — — 80 160 % OF NET SALES 7.8 % 15.6 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 34 — — (3 ) (3 ) 31 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46 53 20 10 — — 83 129 (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (39 ) 31 29 60 21 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME (83.2 %) 16.4 % LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (1 ) — (1 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 86 $ 23 $ 109 % OF NET SALES 8.4 % 10.6 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.40 $ 0.11 $ 0.51

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

(a) Other Costs includes $4 million in professional service costs related to the global transformation project, and $7 million in costs related to the recent investigation and remediation activities which are comprised of professional fees and other employee-related SG&A expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the following table presents the details of the “Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs” column in the above table and the line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations where they have been recorded:

(in millions) Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Incentive Compensation Other Total Cost of products sold $ — $ 2 $ — $ 1 $ 3 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 7 2 2 11 Research and development expenses — 1 — — 1 Restructuring and other costs 5 — — — 5 Total $ 5 $ 10 $ 2 $ 3 $ 20

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs (a) Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value and Credit Risk Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 NET SALES $ 1,023 — — — — $ — $ 1,023 GROSS PROFIT 581 31 — — — 31 612 % OF NET SALES 56.7 % 59.8 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 410 (22 ) (27 ) (1 ) — (50 ) 360 % OF NET SALES 40.0 % 35.2 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 45 — — — — — 45 % OF NET SALES 4.5 % 4.4 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 7 — (7 ) — — (7 ) — OPERATING INCOME 119 53 34 1 — 88 207 % OF NET SALES 11.6 % 20.2 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 28 — — — (12 ) (12 ) 16 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 91 53 34 1 12 100 191 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18 21 3 24 42 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 19.3 % 22.2 % LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS — — — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 73 $ 76 $ 149 % OF NET SALES 7.1 % 14.5 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.69

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

(a) Other Costs include $25 million in expenses related to the internal investigation comprised of $6 million in professional service fees and $19 million in turnover and other employee-related SG&A expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the following table presents the details of the “Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs” column in the above table and the line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations where they have been recorded:

(in millions) Severance Costs Related to Executives Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Incentive Compensation Total Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 16 $ — $ 7 $ 4 $ 27 Restructuring and other costs — 7 — — 7 Total $ 16 $ 7 $ 7 $ 4 $ 34

A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona to adjusted EBITDA and margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 86 $ 73 Interest expense, net 21 15 Income tax expense (39 ) 18 Depreciation(1) 33 29 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 53 53 Restructuring related charges and other costs 20 34 Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 10 1 Fair value and credit risk adjustments — 12 Adjusted EBITDA $ 184 $ 235 Net sales $ 1,028 $ 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.7 % 22.9 %

(1) Excludes those depreciation related amounts which were included as part of the business combination related adjustments above.

A reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow conversion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104 $ 173 Capital expenditures (33 ) (41 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 71 $ 132 Adjusted net income $ 109 $ 149 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 65 % 89 %



