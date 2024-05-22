SUBSCRIBE
Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - May 22, 2024

May 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2024, to holders of record as of June 28, 2024.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-591-8631
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


North Carolina
