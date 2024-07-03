DeepoMe Introduces Multi-Scale Ageing Clock: Calculating Aging Scores for 3000 Cellular Pathways

Pioneering Technology Maps Cellular to Organ Aging for Unparalleled Disease Prediction

DeepoMe, a forefront explainable AI and longevity research company, has made a significant stride in the science of aging with the introduction of the ‘Next Generation Aging Clock Models’. This innovative technology, currently available as a preprint on bioRxiv, calculates aging scores for each of the 3000 cellular pathways, offering a comprehensive map from the aging of cellular components to organ aging.

Innovation in Action: Led by Dr. Jianghui Xiong, who holds a Master’s in Biomedical Science and a Ph.D. in Computer Science, DeepoMe’s technology stands out for its multi-scale analysis capability. “Our novel aging clock transcends traditional models by assessing the biological age across a vast spectrum of cellular pathways,” said Dr. Xiong. “This allows us to examine aging at various levels, from the cellular component to the organ, with a single blood or saliva sample.”

Unmatched Predictive Accuracy: The ‘Next Generation Aging Clock Models’ have shown exceptional predictive accuracy for age-related diseases. For example, the models can predict Atherosclerosis with an odds ratio of 80, based on the aging index of blood vessel endothelial cell migration pathways. Similarly, the aging index of mitochondrial organization can predict Major Depressive Disorder with an odds ratio of 4.4.

Comprehensive Disease Classification: A notable feature of this technology is its ability to classify diseases into ‘nuclear aging’ and ‘cytoplasm aging’ categories, providing a new lens through which to understand and potentially treat a range of age-related conditions. This classification is based on the analysis of 10 age-related diseases and the construction of an extensive 30,280 disease-specific pathway aging models.

Implications for Longevity Technology: The ‘Next Generation Aging Clock Models’ is set to transform the longevity technology sector by offering a granular, personalized biological age assessment. This technology could become the benchmark for evaluating the efficacy of interventions and medications aimed at extending healthspan and combating age-related diseases.

About DeepoMe: DeepoMe is dedicated to developing explainable AI solutions for health tracking, intervention, and drug repurposing in aging-related diseases. With a focus on actionable insights derived from epigenetic data, DeepoMe is at the forefront of advancing aging research and personalized medicine. For further inquiries, please contact: Info@deepome.com.

Note: This press release provides a summary of the study’s findings, which are preliminary and subject to peer review. The study represents the cutting-edge research conducted by DeepoMe in the field of longevity science.