Deep Blue Medical Receives Luisa Villalobos Award from Angel Capital Association as Innovative Life Science Company of 2024

DURHAM, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Blue Medical Advances announced today it has received the Luis Villalobos Award – Life Sciences from the Angel Capital Association (ACA), a professional association of more than 15,000 accredited angel investors and 250 angel groups, accredited platforms and family offices across North America. This award recognizes the most ingenious and innovative ideas recently financed by members of the Angel Capital Association. Only two Luis Villalobos Awards are given each year – one in the Technology category and one in the Life Sciences category. The award honors Luis Villalobos, who founded the Tech Coast Angels, one of the largest and most respected angel organizations in the world. Award winners are startups recognized at the annual Summit Meeting each year for their strong track record of world-changing, best-in-class innovation and growth. Award winner Deep Blue Medical is transforming soft tissue surgery by developing next generation surgical devices to prevent soft tissue surgery failure. In the USA each year, 11% of 5M abdominal surgical site closings go on to become hernias requiring repair. Further, ~600K+ abdominal hernia repairs suffer from a 32% long-term failure rate with a $10B annual cost. This failure in soft tissue surgery due to suture pull-through of tissue or mesh (“cheesewiring”) is unacceptably common, and is directly related to a lack of fast, reliable reinforcement that reduces tissue stress. It’s very painful for the patient and leads to recurrence and re-operation. Deep Blue Medical’s soft tissue surgery platform utilizes mesh extension sutures that distribute and reduce tension at the surgical site to reduce cheesewiring, reduce pain, and provide a quick, convenient surgical approach. The Luis Villalobos Award was received by the Deep Blue Medical CEO, Bill Perry, at the 2024 ACA Summit in Columbus, OH, on May 13. Says Perry, “We are honored to have received this prestigious award, and grateful to our supporters. If we are reaching new heights, it is because we are lifted up by our clinicians and investor partners, the lifeblood of the company.” Also in attendance at the Summit was surgeon-inventor Howie Levinson: “As a surgeon, I can help one patient at a time, but as an inventor I am deeply gratified to witness how an innovative platform can be developed and leveraged to help many more patients find relief and healing.” About Deep Blue Medical Advances: Established in 2015, Deep Blue Medical Advances is transforming soft tissue surgery by developing and launching next generation surgical devices for optimal tissue tension, reinforcement, and defect closure. Our portfolio includes T-Line® Hernia Mesh and additional hernia and surgical products in development. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deep-blue-medical-receives-luisa-villalobos-award-from-angel-capital-association-as-innovative-life-science-company-of-2024-302151002.html SOURCE Deep Blue Medical Advances, Inc.