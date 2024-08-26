CytoDyn Engages Leading CRO For Phase II Inflammation Trial

VANCOUVER, Washington, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that it has engaged Syneos Health as the contract research organization (“CRO”) for its upcoming Phase II study exploring leronlimab and its effects on chronic inflammation.

Syneos Health is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization providing services across the drug development lifecycle to help customers accelerate the delivery of life saving therapies to market. Syneos Health has helped to develop or commercialize 92% of novel new drugs approved by the FDA in the last five years (2019-2023) and 91% of products granted marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency.

“We are looking forward to working with Syneos Health to advance our Phase II study of leronlimab’s effects on chronic inflammation. With the company’s support, our goal is to generate clinical data that we believe will affirm the utility of leronlimab in addressing a number of medical concerns impacting patients globally,” said Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO.

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. Leronlimab is being studied for oncology and inflammation, as well as other potential indications, including but not limited to HIV and MASH.

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. Syneos Health translates unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities. Syneos Health brings a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together, Syneos Health shares insights, uses the latest technologies and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.

