CureLab Oncology Appoints Dr. Aubrey C. Galloway as Chief Medical Officer

Renowned cardiac surgeon to lead clinical development of innovative therapies targeting chronic inflammation across multiple diseases

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CureLab Oncology, a clinical-stage biotech company, has appointed Dr. Aubrey C. Galloway as chief medical officer. This strategic move follows Dr. Galloway’s recent addition to the company’s scientific advisory board and marks a significant step in CureLab’s innovative approach to addressing a broad spectrum of inflammation-related diseases.

Dr. Galloway, a renowned cardiac surgeon and the Seymour Cohn Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, brings extensive expertise in clinical trials, cardiovascular disease research, and an understanding of host inflammatory mediators of a variety of inflammatory diseases to this new position at CureLab Oncology. Dr. Galloway will continue his full-time appointment at NYU Langone, but his background in biomedical research, medical device development, and clinical trials will bring significant synergy to CureLab’s scientific team.

“While oncology will always be our primary focus, the discoveries we make will naturally lead us to a broader field of chronic inflammatory diseases,” said Alexander Shneider, CEO of CureLab Oncology. “Dr. Galloway’s understanding of host inflammatory mechanisms and the role that plays in various diseases, and his history of collaboration with experts in inflammation-related fields, make him the ideal candidate to guide the development of our next-generation therapies.”

In his new role, Dr. Galloway will oversee the clinical development strategy for CureLab’s lead investigational compound, Elenagen™, as well as new forms of treatment that CureLab is currently developing. This experimental DNA therapy has shown promise in simultaneously enhancing the anti-cancer effects of chemotherapy and mitigating chronic inflammation.

Dr. Galloway expressed his enthusiasm for the new position: “I am honored to take on this important role with CureLab Oncology, as I believe the potential of the p62/SQSTM1 DNA vaccine extends far beyond oncology. I am excited to lead the development of new clinical efforts to explore its applications in a wide range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.”

About Dr. Aubrey C. Galloway

Aubrey C. Galloway is an endowed professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, where he has been on the faculty since 1985. Dr. Galloway is an expert in valvular heart disease, aortic aneurysm surgery, and cardiogenic shock. He has directed the department’s Cardiac Surgery Research and Clinical Trials program for over 20 years and served as Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery for 15 years. Dr. Galloway has invented and developed numerous medical devices and authored over 300 publications.

About Elenagen

CureLab’s lead investigational compound is code-named Elenagen, an experimental DNA therapy that consists of a circular piece of DNA called a plasmid that includes a gene for a human protein called p62/SQSTM1. In clinical studies conducted ex-US, Elenagen demonstrated desirable safety profile and statistically significant clinical benefit for cancer patients by enhancing the anti-cancer effects of chemotherapy. Experimental results also indicate mitigation of chronic inflammation, anti-aging effects, and stimulation of an immune response to the tumor.

About CureLab Oncology

CureLab Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company headquartered in the greater Boston area, Massachusetts. CureLab is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications. CureLab’s lead investigational compound is code-named Elenagen, an experimental DNA therapy that consists of a circular piece of DNA called a plasmid that includes a gene for a human protein called p62/SQSTM1. To learn more, visit curelaboncology.com.

