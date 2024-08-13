cultivate(MD) Invests in Prana Thoracic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- cultivate(MD), a leading medical device venture capital company announced today its participation in the successful Series A extension round of Prana Thoracic, a Houston-based medtech startup.

The round, which was oversubscribed by 30%, secured an additional $3 million, bringing Prana Thoracic’s total funding to $9 million. This achievement underscores the strong confidence in Prana Thoracic’s mission to revolutionize lung cancer intervention through precision surgical solutions.

“We are excited to support Prana Thoracic in their mission to improve lung cancer treatment. Their innovative approach has the potential to significantly impact patient outcomes,” said R. Sean Churchill,MD, MBA - Managing Director of cultivate(MD).

Prana Thoracic’s cutting-edge approach to lung cancer treatment aligns with cultivate(MD)'s commitment to investing in transformative healthcare technologies. The company’s pioneering work in developing minimally invasive techniques for lung tissue excision has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes, offering earlier and more precise interventions for those affected by lung cancer.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our investors in this financing round. Their confidence in our mission and plan is motivating,” said Joanna Nathan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prana Thoracic. “This additional funding will enable us to accelerate our efforts in bringing precision surgical solutions to lung cancer patients worldwide.”

“The team has made remarkable progress in developing this novel and minimally invasive technique for lung tissue excision, which has the potential to transform the diagnosis and treatment of early-stage lung cancer,” said Edward M. Boyle, MD, Founder and Director of Prana Thoracic. “Beyond lung applications, they are pioneering new methods to use this technology for other soft tissues and are actively exploring integration with ablation and robotic systems, aligning with the future direction of these fields.”

In addition to the investment from cultivate(MD), this fundraising round was supported by new investors GenHenn Capital, and Houston Angel Network, with participation from prior lead investor New World Angels. Existing investors include Johnson & Johnson Development Corp, Texas Medical Center Venture Fund, and the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

The funds from this oversubscribed round will be instrumental in accelerating Prana Thoracic’s product development and advancing its clinical and regulatory milestones, bringing the company closer to its goal of transforming lung cancer intervention.

