Cue Biopharma to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences in November 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of T cell engagers to selectively modulate tumor-specific T cells, announced today that it will participate in three investor conferences this November, the Stifel Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York from November 14-15, the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, to be held in London from November 14-16, and the Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York from November 28-30.

During the presentations and fireside discussions, Cue Biopharma will provide a corporate overview including recent data highlights from its lead clinical programs, CUE-101 and CUE-102, representative of the IL-2-based CUE-100 series of selective T cell engagers.

Presentation Details

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 14 from 1:50 p.m. EST–2:20 p.m. EST

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel83/cue/1910858

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, November 16 from 11:00 a.m. GMT–11:25 a.m. GMT

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/cue/1695916

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 29 at 4:00 p.m. EST–4:25 p.m. EST

Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1642969&tp_key=a3f15c0417

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations and fireside chats will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Maya Romanchuk

LifeSci Communications

mromanchuk@lifescicomms.com



