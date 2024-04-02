Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast - April 02, 2024

BOSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively modulate disease-specific T cells, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Monday, April 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.

The Company will provide a corporate update highlighting measurable progress advancing its lead clinical oncology programs, CUE-101 and CUE-102, its lead preclinical autoimmune program CUE-401 partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical, as well as additional autoimmune pipeline developments and business updates.

Monday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m. EDT Investors: 1-888-886-7786 International Investors: 1-416-764-8658 Conference ID: 02444369 Request a return call via the Call me™ link: https://emportal.ink/43Ad9Fs Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1663846&tp_key=a8d4c834fe

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

