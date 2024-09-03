News
Christoph Schwaiger
Freelance writer
linkedin
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
·
8 min read
·
Christoph Schwaiger
Policy
FDA’s OTP Super Office on Track to Fill 500 Positions
Last month, the agency hired a new director for the Office of Therapeutic Products, but both leadership and support staff positions remain open.
August 8, 2023
·
4 min read
·
Christoph Schwaiger