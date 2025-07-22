Synthego Announces Successful Close of Acquisition by Perceptive Advisors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego, a leading provider of CRISPR solutions, today announced the successful closing of the acquisition of substantially all of its assets by funds managed by Perceptive Advisors, a leading life sciences investment firm. The transaction officially closed on July 18, 2025.

Under the new ownership of the Perceptive funds, Synthego will continue its operations as normal, maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality CRISPR products and services to its global clientele. The company's leadership team and dedicated staff remain in place, ensuring seamless continuity in day-to-day operations and customer support. The Synthego brand identity will continue, and the web and email domain remain synthego.com.

"We are thrilled to officially complete this transaction and embark on a new chapter with Perceptive Advisors," said Craig Christianson, CEO of Synthego. "This partnership strengthens our financial position and provides us with enhanced resources to accelerate innovation and expand our product portfolio in the months ahead. We remain fully committed to supporting our clients in their groundbreaking research and therapeutic development efforts."

The Perceptive funds' acquisition reinforces Synthego's mission to empower scientific discovery through advanced genomic engineering. Synthego will continue to manufacture its best-in-class guide RNA in Redwood City, California, ensuring this essential component is made in the USA and supports the development of CRISPR-based therapies for the global market. Synthego launched a GMP offering of SpCas9 in May and recently expanded gene editing options with launches of eSpOT-ON and Accubase™ enzymes in July, along with related guide RNA offerings.

"We're incredibly excited about working closely with Perceptive Advisors. Our customers' successes inspire us daily, and this partnership ensures we can both expand our offerings and accelerate our mission to deliver the most advanced and reliable CRISPR solutions for their critical work," said Jason Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Synthego.

About Perceptive Advisors



Founded in 1999 and based in New York, NY, Perceptive Advisors is an investment management firm with approximately $7 billion in assets. Perceptive Advisors is focused on supporting the progress of the life sciences industry by identifying opportunities and directing financial resources to the most promising technologies in healthcare. For more information visit www.perceptivelife.com.

About Synthego



Synthego is a leading provider of CRISPR solutions, enabling the acceleration of life science research and therapeutic development. The company's innovative portfolio of CRISPR-engineered products and services empowers scientists to achieve unparalleled precision and reproducibility in their experiments, from basic research to clinical applications.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthego-announces-successful-close-of-acquisition-by-perceptive-advisors-302508990.html

SOURCE Synthego