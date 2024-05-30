Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert M. Cuddihy, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced the appointment of Robert M. Cuddihy, M.D., as senior vice president of Medical Affairs. Dr. Cuddihy is a board-certified physician in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism with more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical practice and pharmaceutical industry medical affairs.

“Dr. Cuddihy’s wealth of knowledge and experience both as a practicing physician in endocrinology and working within the pharmaceutical industry is an invaluable addition to our talented scientific leadership team,” said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Crinetics. “As we forge ahead on the development and potential commercialization of our investigational product candidates, paltusotine and atumelnant, as well as build upon our deep pipeline of discovery candidates, Dr. Cuddihy will provide crucial and well-rounded expertise to help us to continue to build our reputation amongst the medical community.”

Dr. Cuddihy added, “I’ve seen first-hand the devastating toll endocrine disease can take on patients, and I am eager to support Crinetics on advancing its cutting-edge pipeline as we strive to improve the lives of patients together. The therapies currently in development have shown impressive results across multiple endocrine diseases with high unmet need, with true potential to alter the treatment landscape and offer new, innovative options.”

Prior to joining Crinetics, Dr. Cuddihy served as section chief, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics and simultaneously held responsibilities as an associate professor of endocrinology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of Capsida Biotherapeutics and has held senior medical affairs positions at Amgen, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi, with areas of responsibility including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, nephrology, neuroscience, bone health, and biosimilars. Dr. Cuddihy established his academic medical career at Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the International Diabetes Center and the University of Minnesota Medical School. He earned his Bachelor of Science (summa cum laude) from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and received his M.D. from University of Massachusetts Medical School.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and in Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements regarding the plans for the clinical development of atumelnant and paltusotine, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits or safety profile thereof. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Crinetics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Crinetics’ periodic filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Crinetics does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

