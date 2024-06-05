Creative Biolabs: The Antibody Landscape Is Revolving

As the industry witnesses a surge in demand for innovative antibodies on prevalent research targets, Creative Biolabs is poised to meet and exceed these expectations with their comprehensive suite of services.

Amid the rapid advancements in biopharmaceutical research, Creative Biolabs pinned their solutions for recombinant antibody development, covering non-GMP antibody production, cell-free systems, and Hi-Affi™ recombinant antibody products.

“Joining some of the global conferences lately, I feel so excited to see that the antibody landscape is evolving,” said a scientist from Creative Biolabs who attended the PEGS Summit Boston in May 2024, “and as part of this industry, I feel honored and motivated. Creative Biolabs not only plays the role of antibody supplier but is also an expert and enthusiastic about custom antibody production.”

Industry-Leading Non-GMP Antibody Production

Creative Biolabs has constructed a robust non-GMP antibody production platform to accommodate efficient and cost-effective antibody production, maintaining the high purity and specificity essential for rigorous scientific studies. With streamlined processes launching from program development to fulfillment of aseptic filling and quality assurance reports submitted all along, researchers can obtain ready-to-use non-GMP antibody products from research quantities to industrial scale in the short term. Individual modules or integrated end-to-end packages are all available upon request.

Innovative Recombinant Antibody Production in Cell-Free System

Breaking traditional barriers, Creative Biolabs introduces advanced recombinant antibody production in E. coli cell-free systems, reticulocyte cell-free systems, wheat germ cell-free systems, insect cell-free systems, and CHO cell-free systems to produce antibodies relieved from the constraints of cell culture. The option offers significant advantages, including reduced production times, enhanced scalability, and the ability to incorporate non-canonical amino acids, thus expanding the functional capabilities of the antibodies produced.

Robust Hi-Affi™ Recombinant Antibodies

Creative Biolabs’ proprietary Hi-Affi™ recombinant antibody technology sets a new standard in antibody affinity and purity, as has been proven by the numerous customer success stories. Utilizing sophisticated DNA technologies and versatile animal-free systems, the platform can yield antibodies with sub-nanomolar affinities, ideal for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications, which are characterized by their exceptional reproducibility and versatility, supporting a wide array of research needs.

“We have collected the antibodies against progressive research targets in bulk,” according to the scientist, “and this can be the most intuitive approach for customers to get aid on their ongoing projects. Our goal is to provide researchers with the most reliable and advanced tools to accelerate their discoveries and bring new therapies to market more efficiently.”

With tireless exploration and a zeal for innovation, Creative Biolabs continues to support researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, driving innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry.

About

Creative Biolabs is a leading provider of antibody production services, offering cutting-edge solutions for the worldwide research community. In 2024, a group of scientists from Creative Biolabs will travel around the globe to attend industry conferences and showcase their capabilities in antibody and immunology. Their agenda includes the World Bispecific Summit 2024, the Exosome-Based Therapeutic Development Summit, and the World ADC San Diego.