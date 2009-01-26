Corgenix Medical Corporation Signs Collaboration With Battelle

Corgenix to serve as subcontractor to Battelle for submission of proposals to U.S. Government for biodefense related programs

DENVER, Jan. 26 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Corgenix Medical Corporation , a worldwide developer and marketer of diagnostic test kits, has announced a collaboration with Battelle, a Columbus, Ohio-based independent research and development organization whose business focus includes national security. Under the collaboration, Corgenix will work with Battelle on biodefense related projects and programs.

“Battelle’s Global National Security business applies science and technology to solve complex technical challenges for the military services and federal agencies,” said David Robinson, Senior Market Manager for Biodefense Programs. “Obviously, we’re always looking to collaborate with companies as we work to address the pressing issues in biodefense.”

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Battelle in their ongoing biodefense efforts,” said Douglass Simpson, Corgenix President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an important aspect of our nation’s defense, and Battelle is clearly in the premier position as a long-time provider of biodefense solutions to government and industry.”

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Corgenix will provide biodefense project support to Battelle in several areas, including prototype product development, production scale-up, technology transfer, manufacturing, quality control and regulatory compliance.

About Corgenix Medical Corporation

Corgenix is a leader in the development and manufacturing of specialized diagnostic kits for immunology disorders, vascular diseases and bone and joint disorders, including the world’s only non-blood-based test for aspirin effect. Corgenix diagnostic products are commercialized for use in clinical laboratories throughout the world. The company currently sells over 50 diagnostic products through a global distribution network. More information is available at www.corgenix.com.

About Battelle

Battelle is the world’s largest non-profit independent research and development organization, providing innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing needs through its four global businesses: Laboratory Management, National Security, Energy Technology, and Health and Life Sciences. It advances scientific discovery and application by conducting $4 billion in global R&D annually through contract research, laboratory management and technology commercialization. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle oversees 20,400 employees in more than 120 locations worldwide, including seven national laboratories which Battelle manages or co-manages for the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Media contacts: Katy Delaney, 410-306-8638 or delaneyk@battelle.org or T.R. Massey, 614-424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical facts are “forward-looking” statements (identified by the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, changes in the regulatory environment, and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are made as of today, based upon information currently known to management, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: William Critchfield, Senior VP and CFO of Corgenix Medical

Corporation, +1-303-453-8903, wcritchfield@corgenix.com; or Dan Snyders,

Vice President and Public Relations Supervisor of Armada Medical Marketing,

+1-303-623-1190, ext. 230, dan@armadamedical.com, for Corgenix Medical

Corporation

Web site: http://www.corgenix.com/