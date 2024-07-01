Connect Biopharma to Participate in the Leerink Partners I&I and Metabolism Therapeutics Forum

SAN DIEGO, CA and TIACANG, China, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CNTB) (Connect or the Company), a U.S.-headquartered, global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, announced today that Barry Quart, Chief Executive Officer, David Szekeres, President and Steven Chan, Chief Financial officer will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the Leerink Partners Inflammation and Immunology (I&I) and Metabolism Therapeutics Forum, taking place on July 9-10, 2024 in Boston, MA.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and drug discovery to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, rademikibart (formerly known as CBP-201), is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second product candidate, icanbelimod (formerly known as CBP-307), is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptors and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

