Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2023 Investor Events

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of November 2023.
Details are as follows:
Stifel Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 9:45am EST
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel83/cmpx/2109872
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Location: London, U.K.
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time: 2:30pm GMT (9:30 EST)
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/cmpx/1872544
Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.
Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com
Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Communications Manager
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099