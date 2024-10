LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced positive results from a randomized, four-arm Phase 1 study of HerpV, a recombinant (off-the-shelf) therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of genital herpes, which included the Company’s proprietary QS-21 Stimulon® adjuvant. The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine.