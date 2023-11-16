Claris GenomiX announces licensing availability of ColoType, its patented mRNA-based Consensus Molecular Subtyping (CMS) assay for guiding colorectal cancer treatment decisions

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris GenomiX, Inc., a precision oncology company innovating mRNA-based diagnostics that help oncologists select the best treatment options for their cancer patients, announced today that ColoType, its patented mRNA-based cancer diagnostic, is available for exclusive licensing.

“ColoType is the first commercially viable diagnostic capable of accurately subtyping colorectal cancer (CRC) tumors based on the industry-standard consensus molecular subtyping (CMS) system,” said Jeff Sayre, CEO of Claris GenomiX. “We believe it has the potential to significantly improve the outcomes of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.”

In the United States this year, there will be 153,000 new CRC cases. Unfortunately, over the past two decades, the average mortality rate (37%) has not changed. ColoType offers CRC patients hope for better outcomes.

Including ColoType in treatment planning could increase median survival by 30 months for over 40% of metastatic CRC patients. ColoType use may also help to significantly reduce deaths in stage II and III CRC patients.

According to Sayre, “since the consensus molecular subtypes (CMS) for colorectal cancer were published, numerous research publications have established its clinical utility. Yet no company has managed to bring a clinical-grade CMS assay to market. We are excited to offer the first viable CMS solution.”

ColoType was developed using Claris GenomiX’s proprietary computational biology platform which offers maximum sequencing flexibility and clinical-grade reliability. Laboratories can choose their preferred mRNA sequencing method — whole-transcriptome (WT) or using our ready-to-go, custom targeted RNA-sequencing library.

“We look forward to discussing licensing opportunities with the right partner. ColoType usage will require offering it as an LDT and analyzing in a certified CLIA Lab. Any partner with an already established CLIA lab could bring this powerful assay to market relatively quickly and start making a difference in the lives of colorectal cancer patients.”

