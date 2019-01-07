Cingulate Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 in San Francisco

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingulate Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, today announced that Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and CEO of Cingulate Therapeutics, will present at Biotech Showcase 2019 to be held January 6-9, 2019, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Dr. Schaffer will discuss the development strategy for the Company’s lead ADHD product candidates, CTX-1301 and CTX-1302, as well as the innate value of its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology that enables the creation of these two potential blockbusters. In addition to the scheduled presentation, management will be available for 1:1 meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact Jonathon D. Brzezinski, Ph.D. at jbrzezinski@tiberend.com.

Details of Cingulate’s presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2019 Date: Monday, January 7, 2019 Time: 2:30 PM (Pacific Time) Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

About Cingulate Therapeutics

Cingulate Therapeutics LLC is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products utilizing the Company’s innovative, precision timed release drug delivery platform technology that enables the formulation and manufacture of once-daily tablets of multi-dose therapies, with an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Cingulate is developing two proprietary, first-line stimulant medications, CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), for the treatment of ADHD intended for all patient segments: children, adolescents, and adults. CTx-1301 and CTx-1302 utilize an innovative, flexible core tableting technology with a Target Product Profile designed to deliver a rapid onset and last the entire active day while providing a controlled descent of plasma drug levels to optimize treatment. The Company has completed a Proof of Concept Phase I clinical trial and plans to implement the full clinical plan for both CTx-1301 and CTx-1302 in 2018. Cingulate anticipates filing INDs for both assets in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 and will pursue approval via the accelerated 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The company has offices in Kansas City, KS and Morristown, NJ. For more information visit www.cingulatetherapeutics.com

About Biotech Showcase™

Now in its eleventh year, Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry’s largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

For Investors & Media:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jonathon Brzezinski, Ph.D.: IR@CingulateTherapeutics.com; (212) 375-2681

Janine McCargo: jmccargo@CingulateTherapeutics.com; (646) 604-5150

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cingulate-therapeutics-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-2019-in-san-francisco-300773599.html

SOURCE Cingulate Therapeutics LLC