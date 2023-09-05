Cingulate Announces Presentation of Full Trial Results from Phase 3 Adult Efficacy and Safety Trial of CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for ADHD at Psych Congress 2023Data Accepted as Finalist for First Annual Poster Awards

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, announced the presentation of full results from the Phase 3 adult efficacy and safety trial of its lead candidate, CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the 36th Annual Psych Congress, taking place September 6-10, 2023 in Nashville, TN.

The poster was accepted as a finalist for the first annual Psych Congress Poster Awards, which will be awarded onsite at the conference. Poster Awards will be on display on Saturday, September 9, from 6:45-8:15pm CT.

“Through our ongoing research, we continue to build evidence on the ability of CTx-1301 to offer patients with ADHD a true, once-daily stimulant medication providing entire active-day efficacy with a rapid onset of action and excellent tolerability,” said Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and CEO, Cingulate. “We believe that the Psych Congress’ selection of our Phase 3 data as a finalist for its first-ever Poster Awards demonstrates the importance of our product’s ability to improve treatment for ADHD.”

Ann Childress, M.D., President, Center for Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine, Inc., and lead investigator, will present the full results from the Phase 3 CTx-1301-022 trial.

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: A Phase 3, Dose-Optimized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Single-Center, Parallel Efficacy and Safety Laboratory Classroom Study in Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Using CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate)

Presenter Name: Ann Childress, M.D.

Poster Number: 1596317

Date/Time: September 9, 2023, from 6:45-8:00pm CT

Location: Nashville Music City Center in the Karl Dean Ballroom, section A2

CTx-1301 is a novel, investigational treatment being developed as a true, once-daily stimulant medication for ADHD, upon approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Last month Cingulate released top-line data from the Phase 3 CTx-1301-022 study (NCT05631626), which assessed efficacy and safety along with onset and duration of CTx-1301 in 21 adults (age range: 18-55 years) with ADHD in an adult laboratory classroom setting. The data demonstrated a trend towards significance in improving ADHD symptoms with a rapid onset of action and entire active-day duration.

In addition to the Phase 3 adult dose-optimization study, Cingulate initiated its pivotal Phase 3 fixed-dose pediatric and adolescent study in July 2023, as well as a dose-optimization onset and duration study in pediatric patients in August 2023. Assuming positive clinical results from the Phase 3 trials, Cingulate plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for CTx-1301 in the second half of 2024 under the Section 505(b)(2) pathway.

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., approximately 6.4 million children and adolescents (11 percent) aged under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, approximately 80 percent receive treatment, with 65-90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Adult ADHD prevalence is estimated at approximately 11 million patients (4.4 percent), almost double the size of the child and adolescent segment combined, however, only an estimated 20 percent receive treatment.

About the CTx-1301 Phase 3 Adult Dose-Optimization Study

The first Phase 3 study (CTx-1301-022, NCT05631626) for CTx-1301 was a single-center, dose-optimized, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel efficacy and safety adult laboratory classroom (ALC) study of CTx-1301 in 21 adults (age range: 18-55 years) with ADHD. The study was comprised of a screening period, a dose-optimization phase, a double-blind randomized phase, and a seven-day safety follow-up period. Subjects underwent a screening visit prior to entering a five-week dose-optimization phase. During the dose-optimization phase, subjects had weekly visits and were titrated to doses ranging between 25 mg and 50 mg of CTx-1301. Cingulate utilized an ALC, which enabled it to facilitate repeated assessments over the course of a day to evaluate the onset and duration of efficacy provided by CTx-1301. Eligible subjects were randomized to their optimal dose or placebo in a 1:1 ratio after completing a practice visit with four Product Measure of Performance (PERMP) assessments. Subjects took their assigned/randomized dose over the following seven-day period. On the seventh day, subjects completed a full ALC visit. The duration of the full ALC visit was approximately 17 hours. Subjects had an in-clinic safety follow-up visit within seven days after the full ALC visit.

The primary objective of CTx-1301-022 was to evaluate the efficacy of CTx-1301 compared to placebo in treating adults with ADHD in an ALC study. Secondary objectives included determination of the onset and duration of clinical effect of CTx-1301 in treating ADHD in adults in an ALC study and to determine safety and tolerability of CTx-1301 compared to placebo. The study also evaluated the quality and satisfaction of prior medication to CTx-1301. The Phase 3 clinical trial program for CTx-1301 is being conducted in the U.S. and is instrumental for the filing of the NDA to the FDA, expected in the second half of 2024.

About CTx-1301

Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes Cingulate’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior. While stimulants are the gold-standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge remains, providing patients entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 is designed to precisely deliver three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to optimize patient care in one tablet. The result is a rapid onset and entire active-day efficacy, with the third dose being released around the time when other extended-release stimulant products begin to wear off.

About Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate’s innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, Oralogik™, is licensed from BDD Pharma.

Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD where one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients need to be delivered several times a day at specific, predefined time intervals and released in a manner that would offer significant improvement over existing therapies. To see Cingulate’s PTR Platform click here.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

