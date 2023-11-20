Chengdu Origen and Vanotech Announce First Patient Dosed in VAN-2201 Phase 1 Trial of Gene Therapy for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Chengdu Origen”) and Vanotech Ltd. (“Vanotech”) announced today the first patient dosed in the VAN-2201 multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating treatment with KH631 for patients with wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD).
|
|[20-November-2023]
|
Clinical trial of KH631 evaluates single administration gene-therapy treatment for wet AMD
CHENGDU, China and ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Chengdu Origen”) and Vanotech Ltd. (“Vanotech”) announced today the first patient dosed in the VAN-2201 multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating treatment with KH631 for patients with wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD). This multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial in the U.S. will assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of KH631 as a single administration gene therapy for patients with previously treated wet AMD.
KH631 is a recombinant adeno-associated virus vector that encodes a human VEGF receptor fusion protein. In preclinical studies of wet AMD disease models, administration of KH631 resulted in retention of the transgene product in the retina for prolonged periods and prevented the disease progression. These findings may indicate the potential of KH631 to offer a single administration treatment for wet AMD patients.
“Dosing our first patient in the VAN-2201 Phase 1 trial is an important milestone in the advancement of KH631 by exploring the potential of single administration gene therapy as treatment for wet AMD. KH631 is designed to deliver anti-VEGF continuously to the retina, with the potential to provide sustained levels that can control the disease,” said Avner Ingerman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vanotech.
“I am excited to participate as a principal investigator in this important study. Dosing the first patient is an important milestone in the development of the single-administration gene therapy approach, which may hold promise to our patients in need of frequent treatment for their retinal diseases,” said Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D., a principal investigator in the VAN-2201 Phase 1 trial, director of the Vitreoretinal Service and Director of Retina Research at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
About the VAN-2201 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
About Wet AMD
Anti-VEGF therapies have become the standard of care for wet AMD. Anti-VEGF treatments reduce leakage and fluid accumulation, thereby restoring normal retinal architecture and function, in many patients. Anti-VEGF agents require frequent, repeat injections to maintain efficacy and control the disease.
About Chengdu Origen and Vanotech
Vanotech is operating as the sponsor-representative, and is responsible for the clinical development program of KH631 in the united States.
Forward Looking Statements
All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Chengdu Origen and Vanotech undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chengdu-origen-and-vanotech-announce-first-patient-dosed-in-van-2201-phase-1-trial-of-gene-therapy-for-wet-age-related-macular-degeneration-301993629.html
SOURCE Vanotech Ltd.