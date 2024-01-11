SUBSCRIBE
Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference

January 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (Nasdaq: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

To access this event, please RSVP to your B. Riley Securities sales representative. A replay of Checkpoint’s fireside chat will be available on this link after the meeting.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as a potential new treatment for patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including metastatic and locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Checkpoint is also evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, olafertinib (formerly CK-101), a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in Waltham, MA and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@checkpointtx.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:
Katie Kennedy
Gregory FCA
610-731-1045
Checkpoint@gregoryfca.com


