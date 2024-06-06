Charles River Laboratories Expands Access to CRADL® Contract Vivarium Space in Somerville

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has announced the opening of a new Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL®) facility on Chestnut Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, an emerging life sciences hub. The facility is strategically co-located with Nest.Bio, a provider of rentable BSL-2 laboratory and office space. The Chestnut Street location will address an increased demand for more flexible vivarium and bench space, as well as on-demand in vivo study support services within the heart of Massachusetts’ industry-leading biopharmaceutical sector.

“We are excited to bring CRADL to Somerville’s Brickbottom District, an emerging life science hub for biotech development in which startups unable to find lab space in the increasingly crowded Cambridge environment can thrive,” said Colin Dunn, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Research Models & Services, Charles River. “CRADL’s scalable contract vivarium space, combined with Charles River’s extensive preclinical network, supports clients in starting projects quickly, without the costly burden of building infrastructure.”

CRADL® is the leading space for clients to launch or expand their drug research programs, with the added benefit of access to Charles River’s complete portfolio of integrated drug discovery and non-clinical development resources.

The new Somerville facility is strategically situated less than a mile from the established industry presence in Kendall Square. The building offers a unique coexistence of private lab suites, rentable lab benches, and office space on the same floor to enable seamless communication, collaboration, and productivity. This distinctive setup can be particularly advantageous for startup organizations, providing an efficient and streamlined environment for both research and administrative functions.

Expanding Access and Expertise to Global Ecosystems through CRADL

With the addition of a fourth Massachusetts site, the CRADL Vivarium Network operates nearly 30 facilities in key biohubs, including: San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago, Thousand Oaks, Shanghai, Chengdu and London. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research while maintaining the flexibility to relocate or co-locate, knowing they will have reliable, high-quality facilities nearby.

Charles River is hosting a grand opening for CRADL Somerville on July 31, 2024, including guided tours and equipment demonstrations with expert staff. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.criver.com/education-training/cradlr-somerville-grand-opening-co-located-bench-office-space.

