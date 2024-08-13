SUBSCRIBE
Chang Gung Cancer Proton Therapy Achieves Breakthrough

August 13, 2024 | 
2 min read

Research Confirms Effective Control of Large Liver Cancer, Doubling Survival Time

Published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology

TAOYUAN, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With cancer incidence on the rise, proton therapy has emerged as one of the most powerful tools in cancer treatment. Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, the first on the island to introduce proton therapy, has treated over 5,000 cancer patients with remarkable success. In a parallel research endeavor, the hospital’s team found liver cancer patients treated with proton therapy achieve better tumor control and double the survival time compared to traditional X-ray radiation therapy, with fewer side effects. The findings were published in the March 2024 edition of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, the leading international journal in the field of radiation oncology.

The doctors involved in the project explained that proton therapy serves as “surgical strike” deep within the body, only releasing significant radiation energy when the protons reach the target tumor and destroying it with utmost precision while minimizing damage to nearby normal tissues and reducing side effects. The pinpoint accuracy stands apart from traditional X-ray radiotherapy, which often incurs greater collateral damage. By allowing for safer dose escalation, proton therapy optimizes patient outcomes and maintains their quality of life.

The hospital conducted a four-year follow-up study on 159 patients with extensive liver cancer undergoing either proton therapy or conventional X-ray radiotherapy. The results showed that the two-year local tumor control rate for proton therapy was 89%, significantly surpassing the 34% achieved with traditional X-ray. Additionally, the median survival time for those treated with proton therapy was 19 months—more than double the 8 months observed with X-ray treatments. Moreover, the incidence of liver failure, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, or severe lymphocytopenia was significantly lower in the proton therapy group.

While many studies have confirmed the efficacy of proton therapy, larger-scale research on its effectiveness for tumors larger than 5 cm or previously intractable large liver cancers has yet to be conducted. Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, advises patients to obtain comprehensive professional consultation prior to treatment to ensure they receive the most optimal care.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou is one of the largest proton radiation therapy centers in Asia, with patients from over 30 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The hospital houses an International Medical Center, providing professional medical consultations, second opinions, medical arrangements, and coordinated multidisciplinary medical services, including surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and traditional Chinese medicine adjustments to offer comprehensive care for cancer patients.

Proton therapy treats a variety of cancers, including brain tumors, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, lung, breast, and liver cancers. It targets tumors with precision, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue compared to conventional X-ray radiation therapy. This method reduces radiation-induced side effects and is particularly effective in treating extensive liver cancers, enhancing patients' survival prospects. (Courtesy of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou)

CONTACT: IMC CGMH, isc@cgmh.org.tw

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chang-gung-cancer-proton-therapy-achieves-breakthrough-302219468.html

SOURCE Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou

