ME Therapeutics Granted Licence for CD22 Nanobody Asset to Expand Next-Gen In Vivo CAR Cell Therapy Program

Exclusive commercial rights secured for the nanobody-based CD22 binder for next-generation CAR applications like in vivo CAR-T and CAR-M

CD22 nanobody binder offers potential advantages compared to traditional antibody formats for treating relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company working on novel cancer-fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, today announced its subsidiary, ME Therapeutics Inc., has entered into a technology license agreement dated October 15, 2025 (the “License Agreement”) with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to license the NRC’s proprietary nanobody-based CD22 binder pursuant to the terms and conditions of the License Agreement (the “License”).

The licence gives ME Therapeutics exclusive commercial rights to the nanobody-based CD22 binder for use in Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) therapy, including in vivo CAR-T and myeloid CAR (CAR-M) approaches.

“As a Canadian-owned company, we are honoured to advance this home-grown nanobody asset as part of our in vivo CAR cell therapy program,” said Salim Dhanji, CEO of ME Therapeutics. “This milestone strengthens our commitment to develop innovative immuno-oncology candidates, including next-generation CAR therapies that can reprogram immune cells in the tumour microenvironment using advanced nanobody technology. We look forward to working with partners to bring these potentially life-saving treatments to cancer patients with currently limited options.”

CD22 expression is often maintained in relapsed B-cell cancers following CD19 CAR-T therapy.

By leveraging nanobody technology, the NRC’s CD22 binder offers potential advantages in stability, synthesis, and design flexibility compared to traditional antibody formats. Through in vivo CAR-M and CAR-T approaches, the binder provides an opportunity for novel approaches to treat patients with relapsed/refractory disease or as part of a first-line treatment.

“We are pleased to license this Canadian-made, publicly-owned nanobody-based CD22 binder to a Canadian company for use in next-generation CAR applications,” says Sue Twine, Director General of the NRC’s Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre. “This technology was developed through years of dedicated NRC research, with support from our Cell and Gene Therapy Challenge program. It is a compelling example of publicly funded research enabling innovative next generation tools that can support development of affordable, cutting-edge treatments for Canadian patients.”

The nanobody-based CD22 binder is currently being evaluated as part of an autologous CAR-T therapy in an investigator-driven Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06208735) to assess safety and efficacy in pediatric and adult patients.

The Licence has been granted to the Company pursuant to the terms of the Licence Agreement in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States (collectively the “Territory”) for applications of the technology in these regions within the authorized field of use, which is CAR therapy. The rights granted to the Company are exclusive within the field of use for autologous CAR cell therapy products in the Territory (except in Canada) and exclusive in all jurisdictions of the Territory for any CAR cell therapies other than autologous CAR cell therapy products. The Licence Agreement provides, among other things, that the Company may sub-license its rights under the License Agreement. In consideration for the grant of the Licence, the Company shall pay the NRC an upfront licence fee within 12 months of entry into the License Agreement, and shall pay the NRC the certain royalties as more particularly described in the License Agreement relating to the sale of autologous CAR cell therapy products and sales revenue from the sale of allogeneic or in-vivo CAR cell therapy products, in all cases subject to a minimum yearly royalty subject to the terms and conditions of the License Agreement. In addition, the Company has agreed to make certain milestone payments to the NRC for each product on initiation of dosing in Phase 1 Trials, on initiation of dosing in Phase 2 clinical trials, on initiation of dosing in a registration trial, and on six months after the first regulatory approval of the first product anywhere in the Territory. The Licence shall expire upon the expiry of the last claim of the last patent pursuant to the terms of the License Agreement.

About ME Therapeutics

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver discovering and developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics that reprogram the tumour microenvironment to fight cancer. Our pipeline is aimed at enhancing immune recognition of cancer cells and overcoming immune suppression in the tumour microenvironment. For more information, visit metherapeutics.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this material change report include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Licence, the terms and conditions of the License Agreement, the Company’s patent protection, research plans, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company’s technology including the technology subject to the Licence, the Company’s plans for development of its business, plans for potential first-in-human clinical trials, opportunities to explore earlier stage drug discovery and to enhance the Company’s drug pipeline, its reliance on third-party collaborators, and regarding potential in-licensing and partnership opportunities. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable or consistent with results to date, that there are third party rights which limit the benefits of the Licence, that the technology subject to the Licence and the G-CSF proves to be an unsuitable target to treat cancer, that the Company’s mRNA or in vivo CAR candidates prove ineffective during testing, that the Company’s business may not develop as set out in this news release and other public disclosure documents, that the Company does not proceed with human clinical trials or that the results of such trials, if any, are not favorable, that the Company does not acquire the necessary regulatory approvals, that pending patents are not granted, that the Company does not complete any licensing or partnership agreements or that if such agreements are completed that the terms may not be favorable to the Company, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, and such other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com, +1-236-516-7714

Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com, +1-604-698-6637